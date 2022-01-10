Salvage grocery store opens in bigger location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A salvage grocery store that launched nearly a year ago in Sioux Falls is now open in a new space.

Fair Market moved from the west side of town to a spot near 10th Street and Sycamore Avenue.

The store’s new address is 4510 E. 10th St.

Owner Kristin Johnson says the bigger space will be better for staff and customers.

“We have a loading dock, hopefully, a new shopping experience just because you can get to the product easier. We don’t have bury it so deep because we have more shelving,” Johnson said.

Manager Denelle Ensz has worked at Fair Market for about six months.

“It’s very amazing. We totally outgrew the old place,” Ensz said.

The salvage grocery store sells shelf-stable items that were refused or returned to warehouses by other stores for one reason or another.

For example, the item could be past date or the packaging could be damaged.

“We reshelve it and sell it for about 50 percent of what big-box retailers would sell it for,” Johnson said.

Johnson says Fair Market has seen a steady increase in customers.

Her mission is twofold: reducing waste and helping people put food on the table.

“I don’t think eating should be a luxury. I think eating is something that everybody should have access to,” Johnson said.

No matter your reason for stopping by, Johnson says her store is for anyone.

“You can either save the planet or save money and whichever one is more important to you, it doesn’t really matter,” Johnson said.

Fair Market only accepts card payments.

Johnson says they are temporarily unable to accept SNAP benefits due to the address change.