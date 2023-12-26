SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Christmas came and left a present of icy conditions across KELOLAND.

Here in Sioux Falls crew have been out clearing and salting the roads and parking lots throughout the day on Tuesday.

Last week D&K was working on a construction project but with winter here, now they’re out in their salt trucks making sure parking lots stay smooth.

Dan Pyle and his crews have been out since late afternoon Christmas Day. He took the morning shift to give his crew a break.

“We’d gotten those temps. So we were on the slushy side of things, and made the decision to go ahead and scrape all of our lats, and then do our salting overnight,” said Pyle, owner of D&K and Artic Winter Management.

But the freezing temps overnight left sheets of ice this morning.

“We went from slush to ice in about 10 minutes overnight. Today’s definitely been a more of a parking lot day,” Pyle said.

So far on Tuesday, they have used over 175 tons of salt, and Pyle says they will go through more as the week continues.

“Now it’s cooling down a little bit. So I would think that will be out yet tonight. It doesn’t look like this is going to change till Friday when we get sun. So this is a rinse and repeat,” Pyle said.

If you see a salt truck on the roads or in a parking lot, do them a favor and give them some space.