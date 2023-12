SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Salt trucks in Sioux Falls are getting ready to make the roads a little safer after our winter weather.

Take a look at this. Trucks are filling up with a salty solution. This kind of salt is used to prevent ice from freezing instead of melting it. Sand is also used to help provide friction for road traffic.