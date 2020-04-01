Saloon No. 10 feeling the impact of COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Many restaurant and bar employees are finding themselves unemployed as businesses lose customers. But Saloon No. 10 in Deadwood says its feeling even more of an impact, after the Department of Health announced two of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

In a public statement sent to KELOLAND News, the owner of Saloon No. 10 says releasing the business’s name has caused unnecessary hardships for its employees. The owner adds, if that information was released due to public health, then the Health Department should release where all other people who have tested positive work.

The mayor of Deadwood says if the Department of Health had generalized the statement to say a business in Deadwood, more people would have the opportunity to get tested.

“It’s unfortunate that a specific business has to be identified, especially in a community of our size, because most everybody knows everybody that works there so we’re obviously concerned for the health of the employees, but we also try to maintain their privacy and anonymity because of HIPA,” Dave Ruth Jr., the Mayor of Deadwood said.

Saloon No. 10 has been closed since March 21. The owner says all 104 employees will continue self-quarantining until April 4.

Nathan Sanderson, the Executive Director of the South Dakota Retailer’s Association says this pandemic has been bad for businesses.

“From the first of March to the 22nd of March, which is the most recent information that we got, in South Dakota, restaurants lost 40 million dollars. They laid off more than five thousand people in that period of time. Three-quarters of businesses are laying people off at this point. It’s bad, there’s no question about it,” Nathan Sanderson, executive director of the South Dakota Retailer’s Association said.

Yvonne Taylor, the executive director of the South Dakota Municipalities League, says they believe 95 percent of businesses have been acting responsibly during the outbreak, including Saloon No. 10. A bill considered in the legislature on Monday would have given authority to local governments to declare an emergency. However, it did not pass.

“Unfortunately, we’re not given the ability to act as quickly as we would like to act and we’re not able to update the references to our current statutes and the counties were not given the ability to act. So we have a hard time then coordinating between local and rural, or municipal and rural areas. We very much need to be working together,” Executive Director of South Dakota Municipalities League, Yvonne Taylor said.