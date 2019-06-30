Sallie’s Table helps those facing food insecurity

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Every weekend the Sioux Falls Salvation Army sets out to help tackle the issue of food insecurity in the city.

Sallie’s Table offers free meals on Saturday and Sunday nights for low-income people, or anyone that needs a free meal.

The Salvation Army says they need volunteers to help the program run smoother.

“Some weekends I end up being here all by myself. So it would be nice if somebody could come help me cook around three o’clock in the afternoon. Then we start serving at five and it’s over at six,” Sioux Falls Salvation Army employee Darlos Cook said.

If you’d like to volunteer, visit the Sallie’s Table Facebook page.