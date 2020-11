PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Starting this week, if someone in your house tests positive for COVID 19, you can request a saliva test.

South Dakota Health officials say they are going to start giving household close contacts a code, which will allow you to order a test online.

The test should arrive in the mail within 24 hours.

At that point you can set up a zoom appointment, take the test, mail it back in and you should get results in 24 hours.