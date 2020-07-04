Sales up for fireworks stands

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Sales are up this year for a few family-owned fireworks stands.

With some Fourth of July celebrations cancelled, a lot of people are buying their own fireworks to celebrate. Many stands, including Brandon Fireworks, have seen a boom in sales this year

“We’re up in sales so far and we’ll know by today and tomorrow if that trend continues, but so far it seems like people are really pent up, ready to get out,” Brandon Fireworks owner TJ Cameron said. “We opened on the 27th and we actually had a record day on the 27th, which was fantastic, but we’ve been busy ever since. We’ve got 20 cars lined up, up the hill and it’s real busy.”

The buying experience is also a little bit different this year.

“We set up a tent in front of our store over here that actually has all assortment packs,” Cameron said. “It’s grab and go, not as crowded, then we have the full selection inside.”

Juston Clay is buying a variety to entertain the family.

“Some whistlers, some sparklers mainly a lot of stuff for the five year old, so that way she can have some fun,” Clay said. “It helps with what’s going on, at least everyone can get out and hopefully have fun.”

This year’s Fourth of July celebrations might not be the same, so having your own fireworks display can make up for the loss.

“It’s something that’s being discussed more this year for whatever reason,” Eric Anderson said. “I’m sure just cause a lot of us have had so many things going on that have been cancelled. A lot of people take vacations this time that are no longer going. It’s one way to make up for it I guess.”

To help with social distancing, Brandon Fireworks also created a brand new website this year where customers can order fireworks and have them delivered to their home.

Brandon fireworks will host a free fireworks show on the fourth of July. It will be just up the hill from the store and can be seen from McHardy Park.