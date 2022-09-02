RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Sales taxes in Rapid City hit an all-time high during the month of June. With inflation on the rise, those numbers could change in the future months.

This is the ninth time the city has broken the 3 million dollar mark in sales tax revenue.

Elevate Rapid City says this number reflects overall spending in the community.

“We were seeing the old days where tourism was the only thing that moved the needle. As more people move here you’re starting to see a bigger base of that sales tax stay here for longer,” Tom Johnson, CEO of Elevate Rapid City, said.

Rapid City also broke the sales tax record from January to June at 18.2 million dollars which is almost 9% over last year during the same time.

The City also understands that inflation plays a role in the June sales tax numbers.

“We are holding our own, we aren’t hitting it out of the park but when you put in the inflationary indexes we are either at or keeping our nose above water,” Darrell Shoemaker, Rapid City Communications, said.

“I know a lot of folks out there are worried about inflation and we are too we track it every month. We know it’s at around 8% last month year over year. But sales tax are up a little higher than that so that tells us that even with inflation we are still seeing a little bit of a boost and people are still coming to the Black Hills,” Johnson said.

In 2021, Rapid City reached its highest sales tax revenue at 36 million.

“Does that mean we are going to meeting or above what we did last year, we will have to see what happens with impacts of inflation so we will see what impact it has on the spending as well,” Shoemaker said.

Rapid City has broken records each month for the last 25 months in sales tax receipts compared to the same month from the previous year.