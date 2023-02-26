SALEM, S.D. (KELO) — The town of Salem has been hit with three major storms in the past three months. The most recent snowfall brought around 14 inches of snow.

Most of us are ready to ditch the snow and welcome in spring.

“Think positive. It’s beautiful! It is! You look around it’s pretty isn’t it, look at all the change! You got hills and mountains and things like that,” said Jim Mutziger.

Mutziger, a Salem resident, might be one of few who is enjoying the snow.

“It’s just been something else but you know what? Pretty darn exciting really,” Mutziger said.

Mutziger says he has used his snow blower 12 times for his neighbors and his house. And he’s not the only one.

Ken Leuck who lives down the road, says he has lived in Salem for 70 years. In that time he’s seen his fair share of snow.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve had snow in town like this. We’ve never had a meltdown this winter,” Leuck said.

Leuck says he has been clearing snow for himself and his neighbors all winter with his skid loader.

“There’s a lot of folks that don’t have opportunity like that and they use a shovel. Well, this winter shovel got to be old real quick. You know, so when I can I do help them out a little bit,” Leuck said.

Most of the main roads have been cleared by the City. Now neighbors are helping neighbors to clear the residential areas.

“I just enjoy moving the snow and just helping people out and doing a good service for the community basically,” said Scott Krutsinger.

The Mayor of Salem says most of the county roads and gravel roads were cleared out by farmers who live in the area.