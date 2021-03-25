Salem man target of racial hate crime

SALEM, S.D. (KELO) — A Salem, South Dakota man woke up early Thursday morning only to find himself the target of a hate crime. Vandals spray painted racial slurs and white supremacist symbols on Josh Gadsden’s vehicle outside his home while he was sleeping inside with his wife and children.

Josh Gadsden is a car guy and he loves his 2016 Dodge Charger. But the vandalism he woke up to early in the morning wasn’t just an attack on his prized property.

“I went outside to see what was written on it and there was a swastika and the “N” word from the front of my car all the car all the way to the back an on my rear-left corner flag there was a confederate flag,” Gadsden said.

Photo courtesy of Josh Gadsden

Photo courtesy of Josh Gadsden

He was filled with outrage, but also something else:

“It made me very upset; but at the same time it made me very sad for the person that did it, because they might not know better.” Josh Gadsden of Salem on the racist vandalism

Gadsden has lived in Salem for five years and this isn’t the first time he’s been the subject of racism.

“There are times when I get groups of people in a car and they’ll drive by my house and flip me off or call me derogatory names.

Kennecke: Does it make you want to leave? Move away?

Gadsden: Absolutely. I’m not going to let them win by trying to get me out of town. This is my home.

He worries most about the safety of his three children, but hasn’t lost faith in the town.

Josh Gadsden with his wife and their three children.

“At the same time there are a lot of people here in Salem that support me and my family — that have our backs and know we are good people. It’s the rotten eggs in the basket that makes it bad for the whole town.”

Gadsden says he is one of three black people in town, but one of them is the mayor of the town.

The McCook County Sheriff tells KELOLAND News its investigating the crime and if the perpetrator is caught they would face felony vandalism and hate crime charges.