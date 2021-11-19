Sale raises money for Dress for Success

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re looking for an excuse to go shopping — a sale this weekend is supporting a good cause.

Happening right now, Dress for Success Sioux Falls is holding its fall closet sale at the EmBe downtown location. Money raised during the sale goes towards helping women find professional attire and develop tools to be successful.

“We still have a ton of inventory, lot of jeans, lots of bags, plenty of coats for those winter months, so come out and check it out, fill your bag, and donate to a good cause,” said Courtney Middendorff, career and suiting coach.

The sale lasts until 7 p.m. Friday and then starts again Saturday at 9 a.m. There will also be a bag sale from 1-4 on Saturday.