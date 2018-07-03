Local News

Safety Tips For Your Pet This Fourth Of July

Posted: Jul 03, 2018 05:20 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 03, 2018 05:59 PM CDT

Do you have a pet plan for tomorrow?

Each year on the Fourth of July, Sioux Falls Animal Control sees a big increase in missing or stray pets.  

Many will start to panic during fireworks shows and run away.  

Officials say the best option is to leave your pets at home, in the basement, with a TV going.

"Parties in a backyard or a park, going to a parade, or going to fireworks displays; that may be a lot of fun and very exciting for your family but it can be very terrifying for your pets," Animal Control Supervisor Julie DeJong said.

If you have to take your pets with you, be sure to bring lots of water for them and find shade.  

If you lose or find a pet, call Animal Control right away at 367-7000.

