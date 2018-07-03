Safety Tips For Your Pet This Fourth Of July

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Do you have a pet plan for tomorrow?

Each year on the Fourth of July, Sioux Falls Animal Control sees a big increase in missing or stray pets.

Many will start to panic during fireworks shows and run away.

Officials say the best option is to leave your pets at home, in the basement, with a TV going.

"Parties in a backyard or a park, going to a parade, or going to fireworks displays; that may be a lot of fun and very exciting for your family but it can be very terrifying for your pets," Animal Control Supervisor Julie DeJong said.

If you have to take your pets with you, be sure to bring lots of water for them and find shade.

If you lose or find a pet, call Animal Control right away at 367-7000.