SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — During Severe Weather Awareness Week, companies such as Xcel Energy and State Farm are both providing tips on how to stay safe during power outages.

State Farm warns that events such as spring blizzards and thunderstorms can lead to outages and recommends several tips.

If possible, use flashlights instead of candles for emergency lighting. Candles used in unfamiliar settings can be dangerous fire hazards.

Turn off, unplug or disconnect any appliances, equipment or electronics that were on when the power went out. When power comes back on, it may come back with momentary “surges” or “spikes” that can damage equipment such as computers and motors in appliances like the air conditioner, refrigerator, washer or furnace.

Leave one light on so you know when the power returns.

Avoid opening the refrigerator and freezer. It helps keep the food cool. Before eating food items, check them for spoilage.

Use generators safely. If you have a portable generator, only run it outdoors with adequate ventilation. Never use a generator indoors or in attached garages. The exhaust fumes contain carbon monoxide, which can be deadly if inhaled.

They also provide recommendations for when the power returns, such as throwing away refrigerated food that has been exposed to temperatures of 40⁰ or higher for two hours or more, or that has an unusual odor, color or texture, and discarding any refrigerated medication if you’ve been without power for more than a day, unless otherwise instructed by the drug’s label. They also recommend consulting with your doctor.

Xcel Energy also offers tips:

Stay away from downed power lines. Always assume an electric line, even one that is on or near the ground, is energized and therefore dangerous. Never, under any circumstance, touch or move a downed power line. If you come across a downed power line, leave the area and report it immediately by calling 1-800-895-1999.

Stay away from downed power lines. Always assume an electric line, even one that is on or near the ground, is energized and therefore dangerous. Never, under any circumstance, touch or move a downed power line. If you come across a downed power line, leave the area and report it immediately by calling 1-800-895-1999.

Build a home emergency kit. Xcel Energy recommends assembling an easily accessible kit that you can rely on in the event of a power outage.

Observe food safety. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), food safety is directly related to the temperature of the food. To maintain refrigerator and freezer temperatures, keep doors closed as much as possible. A full freezer will stay at freezing temperatures for approximately two days and a half-full freezer approximately one day.

South Dakota’s Severe Weather Awareness Week runs from April 25-29.