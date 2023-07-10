SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are learning more about a deadly crash involving a 4-wheeler.

Authorities tell us, 63-year-old Jane Wingert was driving the ATV on Saturday afternoon. The Sioux Falls woman was on East 10th Street, on the eastern edge of the city when it happened.

At this point, authorities have not said what caused the crash.

This time of year, it isn’t unusual to see four-wheelers and ATVs on South Dakota roads.

“What’s unique about South Dakota and Sioux Falls is that you can drive your ATV on a roadway. So we do see that increase ATV usage, especially in the summertime when the weather gets nice,” said Adam Zishka, Minnehaha County’s Sheriff Patrol Captain.

However, unlike riding in a car, when you’re on a four-wheeler or motorcycle, you are more vulnerable during a crash.

“One thing with the ATVs or side by sides, is they seem to be more traumatic injuries. Just because you’re outside of a vehicle it’s more dynamic,” said Zishka.

Encouraging all riders to wear a helmet and eye protection at all times is important to prevent serious injury.

“I always tell people to drive within their ability level and be familiar with the machine that you’re on,” said Zishka.

One goal for Vern Eide Motoplex is to find the right fit for every rider given their experience level.

“We need to make sure we go through everything and what we do is we explain what all the operations are the safety of the operations, as well as the correct things to do throughout the ownership process of the vehicle to make sure that there are no issues,” said Ron Hinman, general manager for Vern Eide Motoplex.

Ron Hinman says it’s important for riders to stay safe when making a big purchase.

“If they’ve got years of experience or if it is their first vehicle and that way we can help guide them towards the right one that’s going do everything they are looking to do,” says Hinman.

You can drive four-wheelers and ATVs on the street in South Dakota as long as they are registered and licensed.

Safety items like eyewear and helmets are also highly encouraged, but not required by law.