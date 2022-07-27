SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Motorcyclists from across the country are already getting excited for the Sturgis Rally.

J & L Harley in Sioux Falls says they have already seen people coming through on their way to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

With more bikes hitting the road, there are several things to remember to keep yourself and others safe.

It’s the time of the year where you start seeing more motorcycles on the road, whether it’s people enjoying the nice weather, or heading out west to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

There are many things to remember when sharing the road with motorcyclists.

“Make sure you’re always checking your mirrors, doing your head checks and using your turn signals. And be on the lookout for them even though that you are always looking, they are smaller and there could be two, three four of them and they could be in packs and you need to make sure that you’re not missing a few,” said Trooper Shannon Orth, South Dakota Highway Patrol.

“Definitely you know, pay a little more attention when you’re stopping at stop signs, traffic lights, whatever, just keep your eyes out because even in town, there’s more bikes on the road,” said Jimmy Entenman, owner of J & L Harley-Davidson.

Entenman has been riding motorcycles since he was young and says there’s also a mental checklist bikers should go through before getting on the road.

“I’m always checking my tires. I mean that’s the number one thing that I’m especially with a passenger I’m always checking my tires. I make sure I have all my proper gear, I always want to make sure that I dress in layers, this time of year, make sure you have your rain suit,” said Entenman. “I always check out my helmet, make sure I’m up to date with that, just going through my bike making sure that my oil change has been done and everything like that.”

“Make sure that if you’re riding in groups that you stay nice and tight because if you do leave that gap somebody is going to pinch into your group and then you are going to fight trying to get through traffic to get caught back in that group so keep that group tight,” said Orth. “And make sure that you’re not riding in people’s blind spots.”

Staying safe, but enjoying a hobby that they love.

“Seeing people out there riding, enjoying the best motorcycle made, brings a lot of joy to me,” said Entenman.

Entenman has already seen business pick up for the rally, but says it will increase around the first weekend of the rally. The rally begins August 5.