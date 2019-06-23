Safety tips around water

It’s been just over a week since a kayaker drowned in Covell Lake.

KELOLAND’s Nathan Finster spoke with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue about ways people can stay safe on the water.

Authorities want people to be more careful around the water after a 17-year-old boy died when his kayak capsized in Covell Lake last Saturday night.

Officers say he wasn’t wearing a life jacket.

Ryan Davis is with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue. He says people should always be prepared when they’re on the water.

“Have a life jacket or a PFD. Also, if you can, bring someone that’s familiar with the water,” Davis said.

Davis also says you should never go out on the water alone.

Many people are out on the water in these warm summer months, so we’ll have some other water safety tips for you to keep in mind later tonight at 10 on KELOLAND News.

