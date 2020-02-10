Safety reminders to keep yourself and others safe on the slopes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A man died in a skiing accident at Terry Peak Ski Area over the weekend. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s office and an obituary, 24-year-old Trenton Hofer, of Brookings, died near Lead Saturday afternoon. The release says he hit a tree on the ‘Gold Run’ trail. The sheriff’s office says Hofer was not wearing a helmet.

No matter whether you are skiing or snowboarding, there are some important things to help not only keep yourself safe, but others as well.

The sunshine is bringing people out to Great Bear. That’s the case for both Hannah Goehring and Adrian Buss.

“I’m skiing and she’s snowboarding. We had nothing else to do today so we figured this will be fun,” skier, Hannah Goehring said.

While having fun is a priority for these two, safety is also on their minds.

“I just make sure I am aware of my surroundings, other people skiing and snowboarding,” Goehring said.

Great Bear officials say using the proper safety equipment, like wearing a helmet, is a good idea.

They also suggest taking a lesson from a professional.

“We teach people how to ski and snowboard safely so we always suggest you take a lesson, all of our instructors are certified by the Professional Skiing Instructors of America, so come out and take a lesson and have a safe day on the hill,” Grider said.

There are many people that can be out sharing the slopes at the same time. That’s why it’s also important to be aware of your surroundings.

“Sometimes one person zigs, and the other person zags and that can cause a collision, and also there are natural obstacles out there, there are trees, so you want to be aware of where the trees are, of course mechanical things, the chairlift and the towers, we pad those, but still you want to avoid skiing close to those objects,” general manager, Dan Grider said.

A few tips that can help make your experience go smoothly.

“I just wanted to get practice in. I figured these hills would be good,” snowboarding, Adrian Buss said.

The Terry Peak management and staff send their condolences to the family and friends of Trenton Hofer.

Grider says while helmets are not required on the slopes at Great Bear, it is highly encouraged.