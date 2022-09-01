SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Would your child know what to do if a stranger approached them at the school bus? What about at school?

Police say a man tried to lure three young children away from two Sioux Falls schools last week. The children and their teachers did exactly what they were supposed to do and those actions helped lead to an arrest.

Thursday evening, the district sent another message to parents, letting them know about a report of a man in a red truck who asked two students if they wanted a ride after getting off the bus.

These are two examples of why it’s so important to talk about safety with your kids.

When the school bell rings, it signals it’s time for school to start or end. For those walking to the building each day, there are safety measures students to keep in mind.

“Don’t talk to a stranger and a stranger is going to be anyone the child does not personally know. We tell kids that it’s hard to describe what a stranger looks like because they can look like anybody,” School resource officer Jason Larsen said.

Larsen says students can utilize the buddy system and walk with a friend. Parents can also plan out routes for their children to use.

“They can discuss specific routes that they are going to take to and from school, that way if the child doesn’t show up on time or they don’t show up after school then we have a route that we can go check- a specific one they take everyday,” Larsen said.

Derek Crockett walks his two boys home from school every day. He says he feels comfortable walking with them.

“Stranger danger; you know the buddy system too. Don’t go any place alone,” Crockett said.

He’s also teaching his children to be aware of their surroundings.

“Just have them aware of where they are at. That way just in case they do get lost for some reason, or someone tries to- and they run away and they don’t know where they are at, to just know their surroundings,” Crockett said.

Larsen says incidents at Laura B. Anderson are rare, but if you see something strange, say something.

“If you see something that doesn’t look right, let an adult know,” Larsen said.

Larsen also says that if your child is approached outside of school on a playground or at the park, call 911 and report the incident immediately.