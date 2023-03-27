MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Drivers in KELOLAND will start seeing more and more orange cones popping up as construction projects begin.

In fact, the South Dakota DOT says work has resumed on the 41st Street diverging diamond project in Sioux Falls.

If the weather cooperates, work on a project at Benson Road and I-229 will start next week.

Those aren’t the only projects getting underway.

It’s the first day of road construction season for the Minnehaha County Highway Department.

On Monday, crews started preparing to demolish a bridge just west of Tri-Valley School.

The bridge dates back to 1987.

“The salt that we used on the road has unfortunately deteriorated this one quicker than it should have, so we’re replacing this structure so the farmers and contractors that work in this area can haul heavy equipment across the bridge again,” Minnehaha County assistant highway superintendent Jacob Maras said.

Caden Johnson with Prahm Construction is working at the site, which is closed off to drivers.

“It’s a nice day, and I like construction, so it’s going well so far,” Construction worker Caden Johnson said.

As more people like Johnson get to work, it’s a good reminder to be aware of road closures and construction workers on the job.

“Mostly I would say phones down, eyes up, keep your eyes on the roadway. Watch for tail lights. Watch for construction signs. Pay attention to the cars and traffic around you,” Maras said.

Taking some extra time to navigate orange cone season will help make the roads safer for everyone.

Maras says demolition of the bridge is scheduled for Wednesday.

If the weather doesn’t get in the way, the contractor has until early July to finish the bridge project.