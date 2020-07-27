Safety precautions you can take while hiking

SPEARFISH CANYON, S.D. (KELO) — The sun is shining throughout KELOLAND and in the Black Hills, which means people are heading outdoors to explore.

Last week, rescue crews helped a hiker lost on steep rocks at Spearfish Canyon reach safety.

Travis Ladson with Spearfish Volunteer Fire Department says there has already been about 10 calls related to hiking mishaps.

“A lot of our individuals that we’re rescuing, they feel like they are lost so they leave the trail and they find themselves in trouble. So they hear the highway, they go to the highway, then pretty soon they’re on a cliff so then a rescue call’s got to be performed,” Travis Ladson, Division Chief at Spearfish Volunteer Fire Dept., said

Fire Chief Gail Schmidt with the Rockerville Fire Department says there have been more hiking calls this summer compared to the last two years.

“We’ve been into Hippie Hole about four times now. So two of those calls required us to go into Hippie Hole and the other two were actually in the parking lot so the individuals were able to get back out and had medical emergencies or heat-related emergencies that they called in once they got up to the parking lot,” Schmidt said.

Both Chief Schmidt and Ladson say there are ways you can hike in the Black Hills safely. For starters, don’t rely on your phone because there’s areas of poor cell service. And be aware of where you are hiking.

“Wear appropriate clothing for the terrain you’re about to go into. Are you going to run into rattle snake country? Are you walking into poison ivy country? All of that exists here in the beautiful Black Hills,” Fire Chief Schmidt said.

“Again you want to think, some of these trails aren’t really bonafide trails. They don’t have things for you to hang on to, like a railing,” Ladson said.

While it’s a great idea to get out and explore the Black Hills, it’s important to take the right safety precautions as well.

The Rockerville Fire Chief says it’s important to remember that hiking areas in the Black Hills are at a higher elevation than other parts of the state. Hikers should be prepared for conditions that

make it more difficult to breathe.