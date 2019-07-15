Safety precautions after 12-year-old boy gets carried away in canal

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A flash flood on Sunday, swept away a young boy who fell into a canal.

Rushing water took over the Robbinsdale area on Sunday.

A 12-year old boy fell into a canal and all the water swept him downstream and under the street. After being carried for five blocks, he was able to touch his feet down and get himself out.

“When station 4 got here he was out of the water he was evaluated by EMS and then he was taken by family members to a local hospital for evaluation. We very nearly had a tragedy unfold here in the Robbinsdale area, yesterday,” Bussell said.

If the size of this boy, how fast the water was moving, and how much water was in the canal, would have been any different, it could have been a very tragic outcome for this 12-year-old.

“Parents need to inform their children not to play in those particular areas around drainage ditches any areas with flooded water because that rolling water all it takes is a slip of the foot and they can be carried away,” Shoemaker said.

“Be safe oh my gosh be safe it’s there for a purpose, it’s to divert water but when you see it running like a rapid, it’s running like a rapid. You are not going to get in there and have fun,” Janis said.

With a lot of things happening around around Rapid Creek this time of year, everyone needs to be aware and be careful.

“We just really really really want to get the word out that the moving water is dangerous right now. It’s moving fast, it takes very little to be swept away and we just want people to be careful,” Bussell said.

Rapid City is hosting a little league tournament and a Hills Alive concert this week which are both near Rapid Creek. The city asks people who are traveling to these events, to use an abundance of caution.