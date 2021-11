SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Cities all over the country are reviewing their safety protocols when it comes to crowd safety.

The Sioux Falls Police Department says they are ready for the Downtown Sioux Falls Parade of Lights this Friday.

The annual event is the kick-off to the Christmas season and draws thousands of spectators, including many children.

Sioux Falls police say they are aware of what happened in Wisconsin and believe they are prepared.