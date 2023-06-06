SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s only June, but according to the national safety council six deaths have already been reported this year involving a child being left in a hot vehicle.

Each year, an average of 38 children under the age of 15 die from heart stroke after being left inside a hot car. It can happen to anyone.

“Cars can actually heat up incredibly fast, it doesn’t even matter if you park in the shade or roll down your window. We always just say ‘don’t ever leave your kids in an unattended car,’ even if it’s only for a few minutes. It only takes a few minutes for that car to heat up considerably,” Nancy Raether, community programs coordinator for the Sanford Children’s Child Service, said.

Children’s bodies heat up three to five times faster than adults, so they feel the effects of the heat much quicker.

“If you were to notice that your little one is starting to get really red cheeks or flushed. Some people have profuse sweating and some point your body would stop sweating so those are some signs your child is not doing well,” Raether said.

No matter how quick you think a stop may be, you should never leave a child unattended in the car, especially during the summertime.

“We would suggest that you just start a habit of really making sure you check your back seat, put something in your back seat, your employee badge, your purse, your laptop, your bag, something that’s going to make you have to actually open up the backdoor of your car and check to make sure there’s nothing left in the back seat including your child,” Raether said.

If you ever see a child left unattended in a car, safety experts suggest calling 9-1-1.

Another tip for parents is to make sure you lock your car when it’s not being used. Playing inside sitting vehicles can be just as dangerous.