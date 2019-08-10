Safety and Sturgis Rally 2019

KEYSTONE, S.D. (KELO) — There is just one more day of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. As visitors from around the world begin their journeys back home, will there be less call to action for law enforcement?

As busy as the Sturgis Rally may seem this week, officials and rally go-ers say it’s been a quiet year compared to previous ones.

“We’ve responded to very few crashes this year, which is a good thing, we want everybody to be safe and enjoy their time out here,” Dustin Morrison said.

“It’s been quiet and light compared to other years that we’ve been here since ’06 and really enjoyed it,” Crawford said.

Next year is the 80th anniversary for the rally. Some think that that might be the reason it is less busy this year.

“When next year rolls around, I think it’s going to be really busy. We’ve talked to a few folks that have told us they’ve already made reservations for their hotels motels and RV parks so I think those things are going to be filled up pretty quick,” Crawford said.

Fortunately, those in the bright yellow shirts are able to keep people safe in the meantime.

“As far as the rest of the rally is concerned as far as safety and everything else, it’s been great, there’s been a lot of law enforcement out and the guys are just super out there to help you instead of putting you in jail, they’re a great group of guys and I think it’s really been a safe and fun time this year,” Crawford said.

Still authorities are urging rally goers to stay safe on the road as they head back home.

“Ride safe and be careful out there, pay attention to those things around you and enjoy the rest of your trip,” Lt. Morrison said.

To check out the updated stats on daily calls and violations during the Sturgis motorcycle rally, you can click here.