Safely spending time with family and friends on Memorial Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Soon millions of Americans will hit the road or board a plane for the Memorial Day holiday. This comes as the U.S. hits a major milestone in the fight against the coronavirus with half of adults now fully vaccinated.

“If you are vaccinated, you are protected. And you can enjoy your Memorial Day,” CDC director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

That is a very different message compared to other holidays where health officials were urging people not to gather in person due to increasing covid cases.

Wednesday’s nice weather has many people heading outside to enjoy the sunshine, including Andrea Murphy.

She’s having lunch with loved ones today. She has similar plans for Memorial Day.

“It’s actually Memorial Day on my birthday so I get the day off which is kind of nice, we’re just going to take the weekend to spend some time outdoors and go golfing if the weather is nice enough and get some sunshine,” lives in Sioux Falls, Andrea Murphy said.

While we are seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases, you may still be wondering what’s the best way to keep everyone safe.

“Certainly want people to be aware of who’s around them and is it someone who could potentially be affected by getting COVID, and that’s someone you really want to be careful around, have maybe a smaller gathering, really focusing on people who are vaccinated in those situations,” Dr. Mike Wilde of Sanford Health said.

Dr. Wilde says it’s also important to evaluate your own health when it comes to making that decision on what you want to do.

“Just be thoughtful and respectful of those around you as well knowing that some people may have some medical issues you may not be aware of,” Wilde said. “There’s a lot of information out there, I have a lot of faith in people being able to take care of themselves, read what’s out there, know what is around you, get together, but be thoughtful.”

Leaving people like Murphy looking forward to spending time with her friends and family.

“I think everybody is looking forward to getting a little more normalcy, trying to do what we can to stay safe but also enjoying times with friends and family and getting back to our more normal routine,” Murphy said.

Wilde says using hand sanitizer is always a good practice. He also encourages people to consider getting vaccinated.