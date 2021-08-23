Safe stolen from Boss’ Pizzeria and Sports Bar: Restaurant shares story to warn other businesses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls restaurant is sharing its story after one of their storefronts was burglarized over the weekend. It’s in an effort to warn other businesses so they don’t fall victim.

Boss’ Pizzeria and Sports Bar is located just off Russell Street in the Ramada Hotel.

Over the weekend, a man entered the business and stole the safe.

“The safe was, not a huge safe, it was probably about that big, and he just grabbed it and took it out,” owner Jeremy Seefeldt said.

It happened early Saturday morning, shortly after the business closed.

“This gentleman had been in our bar and restaurant for about three and a half hours and then he left shortly before closing time and apparently he came back in, figured out a way to pop the doors and came in through four different doors and came in through the office,” Seefeldt said.

Thanks to cameras, the crime was all caught on video.

“We have footage of everything from him hanging around the casino in the bar area all the way to the car in the parking lot where he gets in, he apparently had a getaway car of some sort,” Seefeldt said. “He has a very identifiable tattoo on his left forearm which also if you were worried about being identified, I’d think you’d wear long sleeves if you’re going to do something of that nature.”

Now Seefeldt just wants other businesses to be aware there are people like this in the area.

“Just based on putting his picture out there is to let other bars and businesses know so that we can try to catch him because otherwise how do you even attempt to catch somebody that’s just out and about, and I just want other bars and restaurants and whoever to know, to watch out for this particular person,” Seefeldt said.

Seefeldt says a police report was filed Saturday morning and is meeting with a detective on Monday.