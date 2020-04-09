Sacred Hoops giving back through free online workout sessions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sacred Hoops Basketball is offering free virtual training sessions during the pandemic.

The first few workouts drew dozens of athletes in South Dakota and beyond. This week, nearly 700 basketballers are taking part. Director Allan Bertram says the sessions are roughly 30 minutes long. He says it’s his program’s way of giving back during a tough time.

“We can at least get them active. We can allow them to do something they really, really love to do and we can do it in a way that’s safe. Where they can be in their garages. We’ve had pictures of kids doing it in their kitchen, dining room, you name it,” Bertram said.

Bertram says that he’s scheduled nine sessions this week and 12-15 for next week. 100 players can take part in each session.