S.F. survey seeks input on garbage can placement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls does not allow curbside placement of garbage containers even on collection days.

An exception was made during the COVID-19 pandemic but that exception expired in April.

Now, the city wants to learn what residents think of the placement of garbage containers and collection.

Residents are encouraged to complete an online survey on garbage containers. The survey is at this site.

Currently, there is no proposal in front of the city council to change the existing ordinance on garbage container placement but the survey results will be presented to the mayor and council.