SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Be prepared for road closures in Sioux Falls Saturday morning due to the Avera Race Against Cancer.

Sioux Falls Police posted that the following streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday:

  • Southeastern Avenue from 49th Street to Klondike Trail
  • 41st Street from Southeastern Avenue to Bahnson Avenue
  • Bahnson Avenue from 33rd Street to 49th Street
  • 33rd Street/Old Orchard Trail from Bahnson Avenue to Southeastern Avenue
  • 49th Street from Spencer Boulevard to Bahnson Avenue
Some streets could open sooner than 10:30 a.m.