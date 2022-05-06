SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Be prepared for road closures in Sioux Falls Saturday morning due to the Avera Race Against Cancer.
Sioux Falls Police posted that the following streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday:
- Southeastern Avenue from 49th Street to Klondike Trail
- 41st Street from Southeastern Avenue to Bahnson Avenue
- Bahnson Avenue from 33rd Street to 49th Street
- 33rd Street/Old Orchard Trail from Bahnson Avenue to Southeastern Avenue
- 49th Street from Spencer Boulevard to Bahnson Avenue
Some streets could open sooner than 10:30 a.m.