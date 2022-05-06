SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Be prepared for road closures in Sioux Falls Saturday morning due to the Avera Race Against Cancer.

Sioux Falls Police posted that the following streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday:

Southeastern Avenue from 49th Street to Klondike Trail

41st Street from Southeastern Avenue to Bahnson Avenue

Bahnson Avenue from 33rd Street to 49th Street

33rd Street/Old Orchard Trail from Bahnson Avenue to Southeastern Avenue

49th Street from Spencer Boulevard to Bahnson Avenue

Some streets could open sooner than 10:30 a.m.