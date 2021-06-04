S.F. Police investigating two reports of gunshots on June 3

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s too soon to say if two reports of gunshot incidents on Thursday, June 3, are related, Lt. Jon Thum said in Friday’s police briefing.

Gunshots were reported at about 5:30 a.m. near Redbird and 3rd Street in western Sioux Falls, Thum said. At about 11:39 p.m., police and multiple members of the public reported gunshots near the intersection of 14th Street and Minnesota Avenue, he said.

Witnesses described a black SUV nearby in both incidents, Thum said.

Police did pursue a black SUV on 12th Street Thursday night. The vehicle drove off at high speeds and did some “dangerous maneuvers” including shutting off headlights, Thum said.

The police stopped the pursuit for safety and other reasons.

A suspicious black SUV was reported near the 18th Amendment. Police also stopped a SUV in the downtown that was cleared of the gunshot incident, Thum said.

Shell casings were found at both gunshot incidents, he said.

“We will try to follow up on every lead,” Thum said.

Prior similar incidents have sometimes involved stolen vehicles or cases where a firearm was left in a vehicle.

Thum reminded owners to lock vehicles and to remove firearms from vehicles.

He encouraged the public to report tips and use the Crime Stoppers of the Sioux Empire organization to report tips.