SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Animal Control is looking for a dog described as a young pit bull with a black face and white body with a black collar, no tags and weight of about 40 pounds.

The dog bit a woman in a parking lot near the Empire Mall at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, according to S.F. Animal Control.

Animal Control said it needs to identify the dog in this incident to verify its vaccinations. Call Animal Control at 367-7000 with information about the dog.