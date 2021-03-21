S.D. vaccine rollout opens up to group 1E Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Monday the next phase in South Dakota’s COVID-19 vaccine roll-out begins. Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon has estimated that over 200,000 people will qualify for the vaccine through phase 1E.

Phase 1E includes people in fire service and those working in what’s described as “critical infrastructure.”

Both Sanford Health and Avera Health have online forms available for patients to say they would like to receive a vaccine. Though the roll-out is opening up to more people starting tomorrow, those who fit into the previous priority groups will still be receiving their vaccines.

“It is the case that we still have, you know, next week quite a few of the 1D people that we were able to schedule with the vaccines that we have coming in,” Ryan VandenBosch, the Assistant Vice President of Primary Care at Avera Health said. “So you’re kind of always finishing up that last category and working through those as you move into a new category here.”

VandenBosch says it’s important to have patience with the health care systems as they work to get everyone vaccinated throughout the next few weeks.