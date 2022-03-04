SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s been more than 9,000 flu cases in South Dakota during the 2021-22 season.

In the past week, the state health department reported 508 flu cases which brought the season total to 9,345. In the 2019-2020 season, the state recorded 14,776 cases.

Four new flu-associated hospitalizations were reported bringing the total to 189 this season.

No new flu deaths were reported and there’s been 14 deaths this flu season.

Graph from the South Dakota Department of Health.

You can find more information on the Department of Health’s website.