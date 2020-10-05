S.D. Supreme Court to hear nine oral arguments this week

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota’s Supreme Court will be on display Monday, but you might not get to see it in person.

Starting Monday, the South Dakota Supreme Court will hear nine oral arguments at the USD Knudson School of Law. However, it won’t be without some COVID-19 precautions.

“This courtroom we’re in now, at the law school, I believe holds just under 200 people. Because of the COVID requirements, there’ll be no more than 40 people in here tomorrow,” Chief Justice David Gilbertson said.

Chief Justice David Gilbertson said they will be following the USD policy which requires masks indoors. However, justices and lawyers will not need to have them on when speaking.

These in-person oral arguments aren’t the only thing that look a little different for the South Dakota Supreme Court, though. In fact, like so many of us, even they have had to rely on some technology to continue doing their jobs throughout the pandemic.

“So, I believe it was in May that we did all our oral arguments by Zoom. The lawyers did not drive to Pierre, they appeared from their law offices through their Zoom cameras. And the five justices were in their home chambers and they also operated by Zoom,” Gilbertson said.

Despite the pandemic, the South Dakota Supreme Court presses on.

“You can only delay these cases so long so one way or the other they have to be decided,” Gilbertson said.

Though the courtroom at the law school will have limited capacity, you can still watch the oral arguments via the internet. We will be live-streaming them tomorrow, Tuesday and Wednesday on KELOLAND.com.