SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s Fire Marshal urges people who want to discharge fireworks this Fourth of July holiday to use them in a responsible and safe manner.

Firework sales started in South Dakota today and continue through July 5. The final day to legally discharge fireworks is July 10, which is the first Sunday after July 4, according to state law.

“We understand that many people enjoy discharging fireworks, but at the same time we urge people to be careful,” Fire Marshal Paul Merriman said in a news release. “If not used properly, fireworks can be dangerous to people and property.”

Merriman said people should make sure they know what their local city or county rules or ordinances on fireworks are. Merriman said hot, dry conditions can still pose a potential risk for those using fireworks, even with recent rains.

Other firework safety tips can be found online from the National Safety Council.