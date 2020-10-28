S.D. state epidemiologist: 28 South Dakotans being investigated for possible reinfection of COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s Department of Health is investigating the possibility of COVID-19 reinfection for 28 people.

State epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton announced the state’s investigation works in a partnership with the University of Minnesota in a media briefing on Wednesday. Dr. Clayton noted guidance from the Centers for Disease Control is limited on reinfection for the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19.

On Friday, KELOLAND News reported on a Sioux Falls mother who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on March 31 and then again 180 days later on September 27.

Dr. Clayton said research on confirmed reinfections have focused on genetic sequencing to determine the differences between the initial and additional infection. He said the state works with the University of Minnesota for finding differences of virus strains.