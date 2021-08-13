S.D. Secretary of Corrections announces retirement amid DOC shakeup

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Secretary of Corrections Mike Leidholt announced his retirement Friday according to Governor Noem’s office.

The retirement comes amid a shakeup in the Department of Corrections. In July, Governor Noem announced that a third-party firm would be reviewing the DOC following anonymous complaints from within. Several top officials have recently been fired from the department including Warden Darin Young and Deputy Warden Jennifer Dreiske.

In a statement Gov. Noem thanked Leidholt for his service and said, “While it is now clear the issues at the Penitentiary were the responsibility of others, I believe new leadership is needed to address the ongoing challenges in our prison system.”

Leidholt’s current salary was $134,894.60. He spent 43 years with law enforcement, 24 of which were spent as the Hughes County Sheriff.

Tim Reisch will continue his role as interim secretary until the role is filled.