SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were more than 400 new flu cases reported in the past seven days according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

In the past week, 448 new confirmed cases of the flu were reported, bringing the 2021-22 flu season total case count to 9,805.

There were 13 new flu-related hospitalizations reported last week, bringing the season total hospitalization count to 209.

No new flu deaths were reported and there have been 15 flu deaths reported this season.

The DOH reported flu season peaked in the fourth week of December this season.

You can find more information on influenza surveillance on the DOH’s website.