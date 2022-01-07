S.D. reports 1,265 new flu cases, 22 hospitalizations last week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the second week in a row, South Dakota reported more than 1,000 new flu cases in the past week.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 1,265 new confirmed flu cases for the week ending Jan. 1. There were 22 new flu-associated hospitalizations and no new deaths reported.

So far this season, there’s been 3,226 flu cases, 67 hospitalizations and two deaths.

Last year, a total of 71 flu cases were confirmed. In 2019-20, there were 33 flu deaths, 547 hospitalizations and 14,776 cases.

Last month, Sanford Dr. Jennifer Hsu told KELOLAND News as people take a more relaxed approach to COVID-19, the flu season could circulate more. She encouraged people to receive flu vaccines.

You can also find more information on the flu at the DOH’s website.