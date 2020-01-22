S.D. Public Safety Cabinet Secretary appointed to Presidential Commission

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A long-time South Dakota law enforcement official has been appointed to a Presidential Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice.

Attorney General William Barr appointed Department of Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Craig Price in a ceremony Wednesday in Washington D.C. President Donald Trump signed Executive Order No. 13896 with authorized the Attorney General to create a federal commission to look at modern issues affecting law enforcement.

Price was appointed to his current position by Gov. Kristi Noem last year. He started as a correctional officer in 1997 and has served as a state trooper, special agent, supervisory special agent, assistant director of Criminal Investigation and Superintendent of the South Dakota Highway Patrol.