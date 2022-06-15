RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota Native and Professional Breakaway Roper has signed a sports sponsorship agreement with Monument Health.

Growing up in Buffalo, Sawyer Gilbert competed in goat tying, team roping, cutting and breakaway roping.

Gibert has won many titles over the years, including at Cheyenne Frontier Days and Pendleton Round-Up.

“The people that you meet anywhere you get an opportunity to better your career in any aspect, I think it’s a huge step forward. I think the people that you meet and the opportunities that you get to see and the things you get to learn, I can’t even tell you all the opportunities it will bring down the road and all the things that I get to use later,” Sawyer Gilbert, Pro Breakaway Roper, said.

Gilbert is the sixth professional athlete to sign with Monument Health Sports Performance Institute.