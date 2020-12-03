S.D. nursing homes face challenges to keep residents safe

BRIDGEWATER, S.D. (KELO) — Nursing home residents are among the most vulnerable people when it comes to the pandemic. Just weeks ago, figures from the state showed more than a quarter of the COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota were nursing home or long term care residents.

There are dozens of nursing homes across the state in smaller communities like Bridgewater fighting to keep their residents safe from the coronavirus. At Diamond Care Center they’ve been lucky.

Administrator Brianna Morris says they’ve only had one resident test positive and that person has already recovered. At this point the biggest challenge is the isolation.

“Not being able to have the families side by side, being able to give them hugs , being able to have that touch would be our biggest challenge for the residents,” said Morris.

How about the staff?

“I would say its a little stressful for them because they don’t want to get anybody sick, and when we have staff that comes down with COVID, they’re scared because they hoping that they haven’t transmitted it to anyone else,” said The Director of Nursing, Corey Lehrman

She says it is a challenge. The staff is dedicated but like hospital workers, the vigilance, the worry and the extra hours take a toll.

A recent White House report said outbreaks were reported in multiple facilities throughout the state. Homes in Pierre, Salem, Arlington, Menno, Milbank, Platte, Redfield and Watertown are now trying to recover from serious outbreaks in mid-November. During that time more than 20-percent of the state’s nursing homes reported a death.

While Bidgewater has been able to avoid an outbreak, they know not everything is within their control. And they know other homes have had it much worse.

“Its been very rough for them, I’m very thankful that its not our facility, and I hope we can keep it that way. And our hearts go out to them, I mean, what a terrible time for them its just sad,” Lehrman said.

Both say a safe and effective vaccine can’t come soon enough.