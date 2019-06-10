S.D. National Guard remembers victims lost in 1972 Black Hills flood

The South Dakota National Guard posted this tweet Sunday remembering those who lost their lives in the Black Hills flood of 1972.

Rapid Creek and other waterways overflowed their banks, flooding many homes and businesses in Rapid City.

The flood killed more than 200 people and caused more than $100 million in damage. 

