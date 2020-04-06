S.D. Municipal League requests Gov. Noem to declare public health emergency

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Municipal League has requested Governor Kristi Noem (R-SD) to declare a public health emergency in South Dakota.

In a news release, the S.D. Municipal League said more than 160 county and city leaders across the state have signed a letter requesting more action. The letter calls for Gov. noem declare a public health emergency for South Dakota through June 22.

“We believe this declaration would allow more options for the Governor and our local governments, who are on the front lines,” S.D. Municipal League Executive Director Yvonne Taylor said in a news release.

A copy of the letter sent to Gov. Noem can be seen below.

In the letter, the S.D. Municipal League says “The authority currently available to municipalities, which dates back to 1939, is untested in this type of crisis. What little authority counties possess, which is also untested in these circumstances, is cumbersome at best.”

SB 191 that would have strengthened local authority was rejected last Monday by the South Dakota House of Representatives. Local officials didn’t testify at the House hearing that evening.

Noem has scheduled a briefing for news reporters this afternoon at the Capitol. She said in a Facebook video Saturday she would give “clear direction” for South Dakota early this week.

