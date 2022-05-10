SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The topic of book censorship has had the spotlight in South Dakota recently after the Rapid City Area School District pulled 5 books from an English 12 class. Shari Theroux, president of the South Dakota Library Association as well as the systems and discovery librarian at SDSU, says challenges or bans to books in South Dakota in 2022 haven’t been common.

“What I know … of in South Dakota, is there hasn’t been a lot, that at least that has been reported to the South Dakota Library Association,” Theroux said.

Nancy Swenson, chair of the intellectual freedom committee with the South Dakota Library Association as well as technology services librarian with the Brookings Public Library, says there is a distinction between formal challenges and informal challenges: a formal one involves paperwork which brings it to a governing board, while an informal challenge may involve someone sharing their opinion.

“I think informal challenges are floating around out there, depending on the library and the staff and their population,” Swenson said. “Those aren’t necessarily reported to us, and then at this time we aren’t having a lot of formal challenges reported to us either, so I think it’s happening on a lower level, it’s just not escalating to the national level like some states are having.”

“In my opinion, I feel like if someone is mature enough to actually read and comprehend the material, to me it’s probably age-appropriate,” Theroux said. “Most libraries are really good about labeling things.”

Swenson and Theroux each bring up freedom when talking about book censorship.

“You have the freedom of speech, along with that you have the freedom to read and learn and take in information how you see fit to formulate that freedom of speech,” Swenson said.

“I just want people to keep in mind that it’s a freedom issue,” Theroux said. “It’s, people should have the right to choose what they want to read, but they shouldn’t be making choices for other people.”

Rapid City Area School District sent KELOLAND’s Dan Santella a statement on Tuesday attributed to the board. The statement says the five books were pulled because of “inappropriate, explicit sexual content.” Additionally, the statement says that attorneys are looking into the books’ content to see if they’re able to “be destroyed or sold to book buyers.”

The full statement reads as such: