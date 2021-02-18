S.D. Legislative session update from Gov. Noem Thursday morning

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the 24th day of the 2021 South Dakota Legislative Session.

As lawmakers craft, discuss and debate bills, Governor Kristi Noem will give an update on how the session is going from her perspective.

Review Twitter coverage of the news conference from KELOLAND News below:

Noem started by speaking about SB 177, which gives more power over choosing to participate in a public school district’s athletics, fine arts or activities to students who receive their educations at home or other alternative settings and their parents.

She was asked about House Bill 1110, which prohibits the performance of abortions due to Down syndrome. Gov. Noem said the bill stops doctors for performing an abortion on a baby for fear of Down syndrome diagnosis. She said tests can happen at 10 weeks.

Gov. Noem said every life has value. She said European countries are aborting babies with Down syndrome. She said South Dakota isn’t sure how many babies are aborted because of Down syndrome, but this bill will stop that.

Asked about Ravnsborg investigation and announcement at 1:30 p.m., Gov. Noem said she’ll wait to see what is said at the news conference. She’s happy the legal process is moving forward.

About the Ravnsborg investigation news conference being held at the state Capitol, Gov. Noem said it is not affiliated with her office at all. Her office helped set it up at the Capitol building for the technology it allows for media to cover the news conference.

Asked about Ravnsborg about not holding media availability after Wednesday's news conference, Gov. Noem said she'll wait for the news conference. She said she hasn't spoke with the AG about that decision.

Asked about the state airplane, Gov. Noem said the DOT cited the $5 million need. Gov. Noem wants to make the state fleet more efficient with one new plane and sell the other two state planes.

Gov. Noem says flight logs have been disclosed to reporters. She said the state plane is always used for official visits. She said her flights on the state plane have all be logged and proper. She said she’s used the state plane less than her predecessors.

Gov. Noem is now highlighting the importance of diverse energy resources. She said she supports all energy resources including wind and solar but also coal and oil. She said in SD, people are heavily dependent on energy. She said energy needs to be reliable and affordable.

Asked about the CDC recommendations about wearing two masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Noem said she’s not mandating masks. She thinks it’s also inappropriate to shame people not wearing masks.

