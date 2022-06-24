SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –The Supreme Court’s ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson overturns the precedent set by Roe v. Wade in 1973. Due to trigger laws passed by the South Dakota Legislature in 2005, Friday’s ruling makes abortion illegal in the state.

“Today is really a monumental day in the United States of America. Roe versus Wade is no more and this is really cause for celebration. I mean, for almost 50 years, this case that has brought so much hurt and so much death and so much guilt and regret is finally over,” Rep. Jon Hansen, (R) Dell Rapids, said.

“I am devastated and upset about the Supreme Court’s ruling. Today is a huge step back for women in the US and especially in South Dakota with our trigger law. We’ve lost autonomy over our own bodies that has been the law of the land for nearly 50 years,” Rep. Jennifer Keintz, (D) Eden, said.

According to South Dakota’s trigger law, abortion is now a Class 6 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and up to a four thousand dollar fine.

In response to Friday’s ruling, Governor Kristi Noem is calling for a special session to further the conversation about the future of abortion in South Dakota.

“There’s been some informal conversations that we’ve had in the past, but I think really now is the time that pro-life South Dakotans are going to start to work together to craft legislation, to make sure that we’re protecting babies and that we’re protecting mothers and fathers and being very pro-family as well,” Hansen said.

Lawmakers who are for abortion-rights worry the conversation will go beyond just that medical procedure.

“In the minds of some, it’s not just about abortion,” Keintz said. “It is a broader set of regulations and restrictions on women’s reproductive care. For example, access to birth control, fertility procedures like IVF, even basic medical care during a miscarriage have all been under attack by legislators in the South Dakota legislature and the governor just in these past two years.”

It has not yet been announced when that special session would be.

“South Dakota is going to remain a pro-life state,” Hansen said.

“In my mind, the fight for women to control our bodies is not over,” Keintz said.

Twelve other states also had trigger laws in place to ban abortion including North Dakota and Wyoming.