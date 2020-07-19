S.D. hunters could see a longer pheasant season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Given these hot summer temperatures, it may not at all feel like we’re close to fall outside right now, but South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks is looking ahead to October to possibly make some changes to a popular South Dakota pastime: pheasant hunting.

Pheasant hunters in South Dakota might get more shots outside this coming season.

“Too many people hang up their shotguns and their bird dogs come Thanksgiving and it’d be fun to get more people out there and see that late season active,” Matt Morlock, state coordinator with Pheasants Forever, said.

South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks has proposed some changes to the length of the hunting season. If passed, the season would start two hours earlier at 10 a.m. on the third Saturday of October. The season would also last longer, running to January 31 instead of its current end date of the first Sunday of January.

Tom Kirschenmann, Wildlife Division Director for Game, Fish and Parks, told KELOLAND News via email that an extended season would give more opportunity to hunters.

“As for the 10 a.m. start time, this is also an effort to allow more opportunity in a day,” Kirschenmann said. “Especially later in the fall, it gets dark earlier and shortens shooting hours. If the proposal is passed, the changes would take effect for the upcoming 2020 season.”

“Traditionally, the bulk of the pheasant hunting and the harvest happens early in the season, especially pre-Thanksgiving,” Morlock said. “So, later in the year, not as many hunters are out there. Just harder conditions to hunt. So, extending the season’s not going to have a dramatic impact on populations, we don’t feel. But it is a chance for those hunters that want to get out there, wanna experience that late season hunting, that challenge of being out in the cold.”

Another proposed change increases the bag limit each day for hunters. Instead of three roosters apiece, hunters would be able to take four. Morlock says having too many roosters in the springtime could be detrimental to the pheasant population.

“If we have a really bad winter, say, those roosters will occupy the better habitat for birds and will actually push the hens out of that good habitat in tough times,” Morlock said.

If passed, the increased bag limit would not begin until December of 2021. Kirschenmann says that change would come later in order to give those who operate private shooting reserves more time to prepare.

“Because they have a license to operate as a preserve, they start hunting earlier in the fall and continue hunting after the traditional season and are also required to release a certain number of pheasants onto the landscape each year,” Kirschenmann said via email. “A higher bag limit will result in adjusted release amounts for these operations. With the impacts on businesses due to Covid-19 this year, we want to give operators time to prepare.”

South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks is also working with the state Department of Tourism to bring more hunters to South Dakota.

“Governor Noem has made it clear that South Dakota is open for business and that the second century of pheasant hunting in our state will be as great as the first,” Kirschenmann said via email. “At Game, Fish and Parks, our mission is to provide sustainable outdoor recreational opportunities through responsible management of our state’s parks, fisheries and wildlife, which is key to providing a great quality of life for our citizens and a premier outdoor destination for visitors.”

“It’s just fun to show off the traditions. Pheasant hunting is so much of South Dakota, it’s really fun to show that off to the country as a whole,” Morlock said.

Decisions are coming on the proposed changes after a public hearing on September 2 at 2 p.m. You can call in to that hearing or submit a public comment.

“We welcome constructive feedback and ideas to improve and protect the outdoor heritage we all enjoy,” Kirschenmann said via email. “Our outdoor resources and opportunities, particularly pheasant hunting, directly impact our quality of life in South Dakota and carry tremendous traditions for families, friends and those who visit our state every year to experience what we have to offer.”