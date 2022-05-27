HUGHES COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) – It’s tough to envision much better weather for soaking up the outdoors than what we found at Farm Island on the Missouri River near Pierre on Friday.

“Oh, it’s a nice day to be out,” said Bill Serbousek of Fort Pierre, who was fishing at Farm Island. “It’s not real hot, not too cold.

2022 has brought robust interest in fishing so far in South Dakota.

“So far for this year, we track our license sales, and our license sales are tracking probably a little above last year,” said Chris Hull, communications specialist with South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks. “Obviously our COVID year, everybody wanted to be outside in 2020. So we had record license sales, and we’re tracking pretty close to that again.”

Hull says the shore is a good place to cast.

“Now is the time to go shore fishing especially,” Hull said. “Those fish are still close to shore. They’re eating after their spawning season, so a lot of these fish are accessible from shore.”

He says central and northwestern South Dakota have hot spots in the state.

“Right now the Missouri River, Chamberlain, Platte, even in Pierre, river bite is really good right now,” Hull said “But I’m also hearing up in the northeast corner those lakes, all the way from Sisseton to Webster, all the way down into Lake Thompson and stuff, there’s a lot of high water up there, and high water usually means pretty good fishing.”

Count Serbousek is among those who enjoy the experience… with one caveat.

“As long as I can get my fishing rod to work,” he said.