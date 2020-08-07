S.D. DOT says Black Hawk sinkhole no longer a danger

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Transportation Department says a sinkhole in Black Hawk no longer poses a danger.

This is based on an engineering study that did not find any voids under the road. The DOT hired FMG Engineering to look for underground abnormalities after the sinkhole revealed that the Hideaway Hills community was built over an abandoned gypsum mine.

Test results revealed none of the areas identified as anomalies were a void or anything else that would cause concern for the integrity of the Interstate 90.